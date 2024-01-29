Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TECH traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 577,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

