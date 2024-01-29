Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $23,307,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.43. 613,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,225. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

