Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.13. 1,316,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

