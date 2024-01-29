Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

