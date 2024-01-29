Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.19. The stock had a trading volume of 321,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

