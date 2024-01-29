Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.