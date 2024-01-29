PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,748,436. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

