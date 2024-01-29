Pentair (PNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PNR opened at $72.44 on Monday. Pentair has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

