Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Down 2.9%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 60,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 332,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

