Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$16.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$205,600.00. In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$196,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $607,048 and sold 153,094 shares valued at $1,901,789. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

