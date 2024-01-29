Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,620,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,416,082. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

