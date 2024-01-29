Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

