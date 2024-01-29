Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Up 4.0 %

Pharma-Bio Serv stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.