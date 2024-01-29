Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Buys 120 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,303. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $243.02. The company has a market capitalization of $341.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

