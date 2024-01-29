Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Has $16.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 385,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.6% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885,842. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

