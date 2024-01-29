Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,478,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 5,277,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.3 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance
OTCMKTS PIAIF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.30. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.18.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.