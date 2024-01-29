Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,478,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 5,277,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.3 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

OTCMKTS PIAIF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.30. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

