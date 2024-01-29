Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises about 0.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.96. 305,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,562. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

