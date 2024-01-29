Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Tops $45.74 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $45.74 million and $86,539.79 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00055167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018655 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.