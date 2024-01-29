Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,898 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Plains GP by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

