Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 6,880,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 50,923,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 17.9% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $605,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in Plug Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 606,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 183,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

