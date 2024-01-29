Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
POLA opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
