Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on POR

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.