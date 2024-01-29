POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 70,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 131,014 shares.The stock last traded at $79.00 and had previously closed at $77.28.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

