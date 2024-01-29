PotCoin Trading Up 21.9% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $1.99 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00159611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002341 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

