Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.44.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of POW traded down C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$39.44. 145,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,454. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 45.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.76. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$32.33 and a one year high of C$39.74.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3876147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.