Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

PW stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.