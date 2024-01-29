Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Up 39.6% in January

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. 201,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

