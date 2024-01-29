Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 201.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,944,000 after buying an additional 9,319,052 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,364,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,423,000 after buying an additional 2,084,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,811,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.