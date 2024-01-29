PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.74

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.74 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 149.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRV.UN. Raymond James upgraded shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.05.

PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

