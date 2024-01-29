Prometeus Price Hits $7.16 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $137.74 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $7.16 or 0.00016622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

