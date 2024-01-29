ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 11.8% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned about 0.87% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.19. 2,361,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,627,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.81.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

