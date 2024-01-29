Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.78 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

