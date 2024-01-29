PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $183.69

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.69 and last traded at $182.78, with a volume of 100399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.65.

A number of analysts have commented on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 9,600.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

