Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.15% of Public Storage worth $67,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $289.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.36.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

