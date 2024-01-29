PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $105.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,523,000 after buying an additional 585,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

