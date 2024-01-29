Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Short Interest Down 13.4% in January

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Q2 Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Q2 has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,133. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Q2 by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in Q2 by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Q2 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

