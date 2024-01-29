Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.19. 107,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 767,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $586.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 55,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Company Profile



Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

