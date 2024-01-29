QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 5.7%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 2,433,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,108,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 641,645 shares of company stock worth $4,717,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after buying an additional 5,483,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QuantumScape by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,476,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in QuantumScape by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 198,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after buying an additional 348,329 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

