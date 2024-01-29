Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.20.

Rambus Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.75. Rambus has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

