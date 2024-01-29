Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of RPD opened at $54.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $35.87 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 62.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

