Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Up to $54.55

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.55, but opened at $56.25. Rapid7 shares last traded at $56.62, with a volume of 199,186 shares trading hands.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Rapid7 by 757.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 522,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,075,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

