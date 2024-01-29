Raymond James Boosts TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $40.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

