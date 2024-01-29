Raymond James Raises Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target to $50.00

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

TBBK stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.47. Bancorp has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 26.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

