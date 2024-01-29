Raymond James Raises South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target to $31.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $469.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,708,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

