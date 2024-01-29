Raymond James Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $155.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $137.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.