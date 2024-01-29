RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $212.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.87. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. UBS Group AG increased its position in RBC Bearings by 30.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $301,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

