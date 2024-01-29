REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGENXBIO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,451 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,376,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 27.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after buying an additional 547,466 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $12.72 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $25.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.