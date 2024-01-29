REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Critical Contrast

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for REGENXBIO and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 3 4 0 2.57 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

REGENXBIO presently has a consensus target price of $33.71, suggesting a potential upside of 165.05%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 150.46%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -262.18% -59.54% -35.97% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -74.43% N/A -39.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $99.37 million 5.63 -$280.32 million ($5.98) -2.13 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $270.83 million 4.11 -$247.12 million ($1.25) -4.35

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than REGENXBIO. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REGENXBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats REGENXBIO on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In addition, it also develops RGX-121 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II and is in Phase III clinical trial; RGX-111, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II; and RGX-381 to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease. Further, the company also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop novel gene therapies. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases; and Galidesivir, to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

