ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Down to $6.85

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $6.68. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 71,709 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

