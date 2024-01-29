Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.36

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 591577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

The stock has a market cap of $508.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 288,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 105,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 106.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 71.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 683,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 131,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

